Hangman Page Names AEW’s Best Signings

Since its launch, All Elite Wrestling has built its identity around major signings. The company debuted with cornerstone names such as Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes, before continuing to elevate its roster through high-profile additions like Brodie Lee, FTR, Sting, and Matt Hardy during the pandemic era.

That momentum only accelerated in subsequent years. Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson famously arrived on the same night at All Out 2021, while CM Punk made his long-awaited return to wrestling on the second-ever episode of Rampage. Yet despite AEW’s impressive list of legends and proven headliners, former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page believes the company’s most impactful acquisitions may be standing beside him right now.

Appearing recently on the Mike Bailey YouTube show, Page reflected on AEW’s steady influx of talent over the years. In doing so, he bypassed established names such as Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Swerve Strickland, instead singling out his current AEW World Trios Championship partners—Bailey and Kevin Knight—for exceptional praise.

“I am so glad you guys are here,” Page told the duo. “I think the both of you are two of the best signings AEW has ever made. I mean that. Not just for the future, but I mean it for right now. You guys are great.”

The endorsement comes amid a strong run for the trio. Page, Bailey, and Knight recently captured the AEW World Trios Championships by defeating The Opps on an episode of AEW Collision two weeks ago. That victory marked the culmination of a rivalry that began at the Worlds End pay-per-view toward the end of 2025, where Page found himself repeatedly outnumbered by Samoa Joe and his allies.

Recognizing the need to counter the numbers disadvantage, “The Anxious Millennial Cowboy” aligned himself with the high-energy duo known as Jet Speed, bringing Bailey and Knight into the fold.

Since debuting with AEW in 2025, Bailey and Knight have quickly established themselves as standout performers. Competing as Jet Speed, the pair have impressed in the tag team division while also showcasing their versatility and athleticism in singles competition—momentum that Page believes places them among the most important signings in AEW’s history.