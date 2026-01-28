Triller Reports AEW Revenue Figures Following NASDAQ Delisting

As reported by PWMania.com, Triller was delisted from the NASDAQ earlier this month after failing to file two required periodic reports by December 24th of last year.

The company attributed this filing issue primarily to a remaining technical matter related to the consolidation of accounts for a U.S.-based operation within Triller Group, stating that the necessary filings would be submitted soon.

According to POST Wrestling, Triller has since filed several quarterly reports, along with its 2024 10-K filing. These reports detailed revenue generated through its partnership with AEW. The findings indicate that Triller’s consolidated revenue for 2023 was $54.189 million, while it was $27.476 million in 2024.

Notably, AEW, classified as a “customer” of TrillerTV, contributed to 19% of the company’s revenue in 2023 and 24% in 2024. This meant that Triller earned approximately $10.3 million from its 2023 deal with AEW and $6.6 million in 2024.

POST Wrestling also noted that the revenue decline may be linked to AEW’s availability on YouTube and PPV.com starting in April 2024, which could have increased competition for Triller.

Additionally, AEW partnered with Prime Video in March 2025 and HBO Max in September 2025, although these partnerships do not affect the current financial disclosures.

As of now, Triller Group has not yet provided financial disclosures for its fiscal year 2025.