MJF Calls Seth Rollins The Face Of WWE

AEW World Champion MJF spoke with TMZ Inside the Ring about various topics, including his acceptance of celebrities participating in wrestling.

MJF said, “Absolutely, as long as they take it seriously. And that’s a guy [Hauser] who takes it very seriously. And he’s also supremely talented. And I got to work with him in MLW, and it was great watching him agent some of these guys and helping them out with their promos and their interviews. He cares and he’s giving back to the sport and that’s really special. I’d beat the s**t out of him if we wrestled each other, but outside of that.”

On Seth Rollins:

“The thing is, in our industry when somebody is undeniable, you want to get to know and talk to that person. Because we respect the sport that we do. Seth Rollins is undeniable. MJF is undeniable. So it’s a big deal when I get to hang out with him, and it’s a big deal when he gets to hang out with me. We enjoy each other’s company, we enjoy picking each other’s brains. He’s one hell of a talent, man. He’s the face of his promotion, I’m the face of mine.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)