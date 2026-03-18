WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Ronda Rousey AEW Appearance A ‘Great Call’ By Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics, including Ronda Rousey.

Ray said, “Whether you love the fact that Ronda is there, whether you hate the fact that Ronda is there, it’s Ronda Rousey. She’s got name value, she’s got credibility, she was in the WWE, everybody knows her, she’s about to have a massive fight with Gina Carano back in the octagon. People will tune in out of curiosity.”

On Rousey appearing in AEW:

“What is Ronda Rousey going to do in an AEW ring? Will Ronda Rousey beat the sh*t out of her best friend Marina Shafir, just to take the side of Jon Moxley? I don’t know, I’m just throwing that out there as a potential story that I would be interested in.”

On how he believes Tony Khan made a great call by bringing in Rousey:

“But when the AEW fan is screaming at the top of their lungs, ‘We don’t want Ronda, we hate Ronda, screw Ronda, get her out of here.’ Who are they really screaming at? [Tony Khan.] Tony Khan made the decision to put Ronda Rousey in the middle of an AEW ring last night. That was his call. And you know what I have to say about that? Great call, Tony Khan. I don’t give a sh*t about what Ronda has done to not make herself loved by everybody, whatever. When it comes to a ring, an octagon, or a wrestling ring, people are interested in what Ronda has to do. If that wasn’t the point, she would have never been in the main event of WrestleMania with Charlotte and Becky.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)