AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 3/14/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT attracted an average of 458,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 23.78% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 370,000 and a 40% rise from the prior week’s rating of 0.05 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was the highest for Collision since the episode on February 21, which had a 0.08 rating. The total audience also marked the highest since that same episode, which garnered 470,000 viewers. It’s important to note that these figures do not include HBO Max viewing.

Currently, AEW Collision is averaging a 0.055 rating and 377,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic in 2026. This compares to a rating of 0.098 and 348,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family, facing Máscara Dorada in a singles match.