Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In tonight’s main event, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, representing the Death Riders, will face Ace Austin from the Bang Bang Gang in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. Additionally, “The Best Bout Machine,” Kenny Omega, will take on Rocky “Azúcar” Romero, a member of the Don Callis Family, in a singles match.

Also previously announced is a singles match between Swerve Strickland and Andrade El Ídolo, who is also part of the Don Callis Family. Furthermore, AEW World Champion MJF is scheduled to make an appearance.

In other matchups, AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe will defend his title against El Clon from the Don Callis Family. Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her championship against “The Toxic Spider,” Thekla, from the Triangle of Madness.

Lastly, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family duo of Jake Doyle and Mark Davis.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

