Report: Jeff Jarrett No Longer Serving AEW Executive Position

Pro wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett joined AEW in November 2022 and was announced as the company’s Director of Business Development by AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. However, recent updates suggest that Jarrett’s role has changed.

Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, stating that Jarrett was “moved out of his office role” over a year ago and is now primarily working as a signed talent.

Sapp emphasized that this is part of AEW’s trend of moving on from veteran wrestlers to focus more on showcasing young talent in their programming.

Additionally, in November 2025, reports indicated that Jarrett is no longer AEW’s Manager of Live Events.

This development follows Jarrett’s January 2021 announcement that he had signed what he intended to be his last wrestling contract with AEW. He aimed for the AEW World Championship and participated in a Casino Gauntlet Match for a chance at the title, but unfortunately, he fell short in that pursuit.

Jarrett then entered a storyline with MJF that did not resonate with fans, and he has not appeared on television since then.