Participants Announced For Ricochet’s AEW Revolution Blackjack Battle Royale

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to host its 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV) later tonight, March 15th, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will feature several championship matches, including the AEW National Title, currently held by Ricochet from The Demand.

Last week, AEW announced that Ricochet would defend his title in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale during the Zero Hour pre-show. So far, only Tommaso Ciampa has been officially announced as a participant in the upcoming match.

During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, more participants were revealed, including Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, RUSH, Dralistico, Scorpio Sky, HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, Daniel Garcia, Anthony Bowens, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Ace Austin, and Jack Perry.

Ricochet is the inaugural AEW National Champion, having won the title by securing victory in a Casino Gauntlet Match at Full Gear last November. Since then, he has successfully defended his title several times. It will be exciting to see if he can retain his championship at Revolution.