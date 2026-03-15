AEW Revolution Preview For Tonight (3/15/2026): Los Angeles, CA.

AEW Revolution goes down tonight from “The Golden State.”

All Elite Wrestling returns to the pay-per-view arena tonight, as they run the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California for their annual AEW Revolution 2026 show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 15 pay-per-view event:

* AEW World Championship – Texas Deathmatch – If Adam Page Loses, He’ll Never Challenge For The AEW World Championship Again: MJF (c) vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (w/ Stokely) (c) vs. Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

* Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana) vs. Brody King

* AEW Continental Championship – No Time-Limit Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW Women’s Championship – 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW World Trios Championship: Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (c) vs. Místico, Kevin Knight & ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

* 21 Man Black Jack Battle Royale – AEW National Championship: Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, Jack Perry, Scoprio Sky, HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, Daniel Garcia, Trent, Rocky Romero, RUSH, Dralistico, Anthony Bowens, 9 more participants

* Everyone Banned From Ringside: Marina Shafir vs. Toni Storm

* AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships

Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. Lena Kross & Megan Bayne

* AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Lena Kross

* The Dogs (David Finlay, Clark Connors, & Gabe Kidd) vs. Roderick Strong, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy

* Boom & Doom (Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)

Join us here tonight for live AEW Revolution 2026 results.