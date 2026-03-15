Clark Connors Explains Why The Dogs Are ‘Must-Watch TV’

AEW star Clark Connors discussed various topics with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, including why his faction, The Dogs, featuring Gabe Kidd and David Finlay, is must-watch television.

Connors said, “It’s must watch television every week. There’s a reason why they’re paying us what they’re paying us to be there because we draw numbers, we draw eyes, and we do whatever the hell we want. When The Dogs are in the ring, anything can happen.”

You can check out Connors’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)