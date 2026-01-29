Samoa Joe Currently Out Of Action Due To Injury

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Excalibur revealed on commentary, as reported by WrestlePurists, that Samoa Joe is currently out of action due to a non-contact injury he sustained while training. He is not medically cleared to compete at this time.

No further details about the nature or severity of Joe’s injury have been provided, and he has yet to comment on the situation.

Joe has been working to reclaim the AEW World Championship, which he lost at World’s End last December in a four-way match against MJF, Hangman Page, and Swerve Strickland. MJF emerged as the new champion after that match.

Joe’s last appearance in the ring was on the January 12th episode of Dynamite, where he defeated Mike Bailey in singles competition.

There is no information yet regarding Joe’s return to the ring, but updates will be provided as they become available.