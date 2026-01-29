AEW Star Sidelined After Injury On Dynamite

During the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, Doyle sustained a torn bicep while competing in an AEW World Tag Team Championship match. The injury occurred midway through the bout as Doyle and his Don Callis Family partner Mark Davis challenged FTR for the titles.

The incident happened following an apron DDT delivered by Cash Wheeler. As Doyle took the move, he held onto the top rope while landing on the edge of the ring. The added strain from maintaining his grip appeared to cause the bicep tear.

Doyle was visibly in distress and was heard calling out the injury immediately after the spot. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com later confirmed the diagnosis.

Formerly known as Jake Something during his time in TNA Wrestling, Doyle only recently joined AEW and was quickly aligned with Davis under the guidance of Don Callis. The injury is an unfortunate development for a pairing that had only just begun to gain momentum.

There is currently no official word on Doyle’s exact recovery timeline. However, a torn bicep typically requires a rehabilitation period of three to six months, depending on severity and whether surgery is required.

PWMania wishes Jake Doyle a full and speedy recovery.