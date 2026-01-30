Jake Doyle Issues Statement After Injury During AEW Tag Title Match

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Jake Doyle sustained an injury during Wednesday night’s World Tag Team Championship match against FTR, which features Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, with Mark Davis as Doyle’s partner.

Midway through the match, Doyle was holding onto the top rope when Wheeler executed a DDT on him, causing Doyle to land heavily on the ring apron. After the impact, he was seen indicating that he had torn his bicep.

Doyle has since taken to his official Twitter account to comment on the injury he suffered.

Doyle wrote, “DOWN BUT NEVER OUT MOTHER F***ER!!”

AEW has not officially confirmed the injury, and there is currently no information regarding the severity of Doyle’s condition or how long he may be sidelined. Updates will be provided as they become available. Doyle made his AEW debut on the January 7th episode of Dynamite as the newest member of the Don Callis Family.