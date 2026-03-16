Backstage Reaction To AEW Revolution Ticket Sales

According to Fightful Select, sources they spoke with were “very happy” about the ticket sales for Sunday night’s 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV).

WrestleTix reports that the event sold out with 12,258 tickets, meeting the venue’s configured capacity, as confirmed by AEW President and CEO Tony Khan on Friday.

Khan mentioned that the total gate was over $1 million, making it the second-largest Revolution event to date, following only the 2024 Revolution, which marked Sting’s retirement.

Fightful Select also suggested that AEW Revolution could see “a big step up in importance” in 2026, although it’s unclear if this is purely due to ticket sales or other factors.

It’s important to note that the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, can accommodate up to 20,000 attendees for wrestling events. However, it’s common for shows to set up for lower capacities based on business projections, regardless of the company.