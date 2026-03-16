Tony Khan Confirms Mistico Will Split Time Between AEW And CMLL

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced after Místico and JetSpeed won the AEW World Trios Championships at Revolution that Místico is officially All Elite.

During the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, Khan addressed various topics, including Místico’s plans to divide his time between AEW and CMLL.

Khan said, “I think we will be splitting time. I think — obviously, CMLL is an amazing partnership for AEW. And what a sign of trust between the two promotions to have one of the greatest wrestlers of all time now as a dual signee, joining us in AEW as a champion. Somebody that I have admired for decades, someone that is a personal hero of mine in the wrestling business. To be able to sit here with Mistico next to Kevin and Mike, to be able to sit here with JetSpeed and say that our World Champions along with Mistico? Who — again, to reiterate, one of my all-time heroes in this business, somebody who’s accomplished so much. And it’s an honor to be able to sit on the stage with him and say he’s a part of AEW, and now a World Champion here. It’s so cool.”

On working with CMLL on Místico’s schedule:

“And we’ll be working with Salvadore now that he’s a champion in AEW, I’ll work with Salvadore very closely to make sure that we see Mistico in both CMLL and AEW as much as possible.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)