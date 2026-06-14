Octagon Jr. Breaks Silence Following Scary AAA Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Octagon Jr. sustained an injury during a Fatal 5-Way match for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contender’s spot at the Noche de Los Grandes Week Two tapings on May 30. The match aired on Saturday, and during it, Octagon Jr. took a DDT from Joaquin Wilde off the top rope, landing awkwardly. The referee then signaled for assistance with the X sign, and the masked athlete was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

Recently, Octagon Jr. shared a message from his hospital bed with his fans on Instagram. He expressed his gratitude to those who had wished him well and promised to return stronger than ever.

Octagon Jr. wrote, “THANK YOU VERY MUCH! 🙏🏻🙌🏻🥹 To @luchalibreaaa, @wwe, all the fans, friends, fighters, and all the staff who have been keeping up with the situation I have been living in and who have shown me their support in its entirety in this episode of my life, I want to give a very special thank you to Doctor Orozco, who was watching over my day, afternoon, and night, and his team, who from the very beginning treated me as if I were his son.

And thank you so much to the family that has been at the foot of the canyon, and I feel so blessed to have the love and support of my wife, who does not hesitate to take the first flight to be with me, seeing that this was very bad. Thank you, God, for this opportunity. I will come back stronger than ever. 🛑 OCTAGON JR AAA 🛑 #loquenotematatehacemasfuerte #lamagiadeldragon #octagonjrlaevolucion”