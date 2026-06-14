Chavo Guerrero Opens Up About His Role With AAA And WWE

Pro wrestling and Lucha libre legend Chavo Guerrero appeared on the Gabby AF podcast to discuss various topics, including his current role in AAA.

Guerrero said, “So I signed as an independent contractor because everybody’s an independent contractor type thing there. But I signed on as an independent contractor producer. So when they first started their AAA show, they brought me on to help get that going, and I did. I worked probably the first four or five shows and then was off a month and kind of came back. But sometimes, like right now, they’re rolling on that. So they got that going. I’m around if they need me. Just give me a call, and if it works, we’ll jump in there. So to me, it’s just a perfect fit. I mean, Lucha Libre and WWE, AAA and WWE, there’s not a lot of people that know both like me, but I do. So that’s kind of it. It’s a totally different thing. You got Lucha Libre and you’re trying to get these guys that are in AAA to kind of conform to the WWE way of doing things. Not that it’s better; it’s just different. Some adapt and some don’t. So that’s my kind of expertise, really. I get these guys to kind of show how it’s done here in the States and how to play the cameras just to play the crowd.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)