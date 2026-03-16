Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/18/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. This episode will be a post-AEW Revolution show.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the featured matches, Gabe Kidd from The Dogs will face Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, and “The Problem” Marina Shafir from The Death Riders will take on “Timeless” Toni Storm in a No Holds Barred Match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 3/18 NO HOLDS BARRED

Timless Toni Storm vs @MarinaShafir After Shafir's post match cheap shot at #AEWRevolution, she and the "Timeless" one will fight one more time, but with NO HOLDS BARRED, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/vOv66Joa99 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026