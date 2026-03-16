Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/18/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. This episode will be a post-AEW Revolution show.
Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.
In the featured matches, Gabe Kidd from The Dogs will face Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, and “The Problem” Marina Shafir from The Death Riders will take on “Timeless” Toni Storm in a No Holds Barred Match.
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