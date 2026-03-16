Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/18/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. This episode will be a post-AEW Revolution show.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the featured matches, Gabe Kidd from The Dogs will face Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, and “The Problem” Marina Shafir from The Death Riders will take on “Timeless” Toni Storm in a No Holds Barred Match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

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