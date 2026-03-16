MJF Says He’d Be ‘Shocked’ If Harley Cameron Isn’t World Champion

AEW World Champion MJF recently spoke with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated about various topics.

He expressed his admiration for Harley Cameron, stating that he believes she has the potential to become a future world champion. MJF mentioned that he would be “shocked” if she doesn’t reach that milestone one day.

MJF said, “I’d be shocked if Harley Cameron’s not world champion one day. I think that she’s just a triple threat, and she’s got it all going on for her. And she’s tremendously, tremendously, tremendously entertaining. That answer is ‘it.’ There are certain things that you can train for, learn, and figure out as you go along. Like, for example, bell to bell, Harley Cameron is the most improved female wrestler in the world today. This is a fact. I’m so proud of her. I think that it’s so clear how hard she’s worked to become who she is in the ring. However, let’s be honest. If you want to be a tippy-top professional wrestler, you gotta have ‘it.’ And you can’t explain ‘it.’ You can’t grab ‘it.’ You can’t find ‘it.’ ‘It’ is ‘it.’ I have it in droves, and I’m telling you, that girl has it in droves. And it’s only a matter of time.”