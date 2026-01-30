Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/31/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of *Collision*, which will take place at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The show will air live on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In the main event, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will defend his title against Adam Priest.

Also announced for the show is a title defense by the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, the Babes of Wrath (AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), who will take on the Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) from the Triangle of Madness.

Additionally, Mark Briscoe, the AEW TNT Champion from The Conglomeration, will defend his championship against Tommaso Ciampa.

Furthermore, Clark Connors will face Darby Allin in a singles match, and Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz will compete against CRU (Lio Rush and Action Andretti) in a tag team match.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.