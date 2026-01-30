Saraya Fuels Comeback Buzz With New Ring Training Video

Saraya is once again stirring speculation about a possible in-ring return just days before one of the biggest events on the wrestling calendar.

On Thursday, the former AEW Women’s World Champion and WWE Divas Champion shared a new training video on social media, showing herself locking up and running the ropes inside the ring. Accompanying the clip, Saraya wrote, “Feeling like my old self again.”

This marks the second such video she has posted in recent days. Last week, Saraya shared similar footage while noting she was “just getting ring rust off,” immediately reigniting fan discussion about whether she could be preparing for a return to active competition. The timing—coming just ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble—has only intensified rumors that she could appear as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Adding further intrigue, Saraya’s schedule appears to have unexpectedly cleared for the weekend. She had been advertised for a convention appearance, but reports surfaced this week indicating the event was delayed, leaving her technically available during Royal Rumble weekend. That development has fueled additional speculation that a return to WWE—the company where she first rose to prominence—could be on the table.

Saraya has been a free agent since her departure from All Elite Wrestling following the October 8, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, which marked her final in-ring appearance for the company. Her AEW run was notable for representing a full comeback after a career-threatening neck injury had previously forced her into retirement during her earlier WWE tenure.

Despite the renewed buzz, Saraya has previously downplayed the idea of a WWE return. Speaking back in June, she addressed the constant speculation that follows her whenever mystery returns are teased.

“I haven’t had a conversation with them [WWE]. I know I always get tagged in everything—any time there’s a mystery, it’s ‘She’s coming back.’ But no. I love the WWE, but no.”

Whether this latest training push is simply preparation for future independent work—or the prelude to a major surprise—remains to be seen. With the Royal Rumble just days away, fans won’t have to wait long to find out if Saraya’s return to the ring is closer than she’s letting on.