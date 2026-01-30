WWE 2K26 To Feature CM Punk On The Cover

CM Punk will be on the cover of the new WWE video game.

At the WWE Royal Rumble Riyadh Kickoff media event today in Saudi Arabia, it was announced that CM Punk will serve as the cover star for WWE 2K26.

“It is my pleasure and my honor. When I was a little kid, I could only dream of being on the cover of a video game,” Punk said. “And now I am joining some esteemed dignitaries that have been on the cover twice.”

Punk continued, “It’s amazing, it’s pretty special we got to do the reveal here today in front of all you wonderful fans. I missed you guys, I love you.”