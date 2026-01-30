Cody Rhodes Asked About Royal Rumble Rumors, Addresses Brock Lesnar’s Future

Cody Rhodes appeared on ESPN Get Up on Friday morning to promote WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh.

During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” spoke about surprise Royal Rumble entrants, a Rumble record he has his sights set on and Brock Lesnar.

The following are some of the highlights, as well as a complete video archive of the interview.

On WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh: “I mean, Royal Rumble … it’s one of the big four that WWE puts on. The fact that we’re doing it in Riyadh, we’ve got this stadium out here. I think you always want to be, as part of your generation, somebody that can affect change and someone that can actually move the industry in any direction. I found that out with my second Royal Rumble victory and leading into WrestleMania 40.”

On having his sights set on the Royal Rumble record held by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin: “I’d love to find out if I have any influence and what would go down if I win it a third time, and tie Stone Cold Steve Austin’s record here tomorrow night.”

On potential surprise entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match: “Of the ones who we know that are in it, because there’s going to be a myriad of surprises, we know who’s declared already. I think you should look no further than the top of the heap at WWE. And that’s going to be somebody like a Brock Lesnar, somebody like a Roman Reigns, who has also both won Royal Rumbles prior.”

On Brock Lesnar: “I think I’d like to get Brock Lesnar if I could get anyone. I had his last match before he came back and wrestled John Cena. I thought we ended this thing. Apparently, we did not. But I’d like to be the one to throw that guy out.”

Check out the complete interview below.

