WWE SmackDown Spoiler On Carmelo Hayes’ Open Challenge

Just hours before WWE SmackDown goes live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the stakes have been raised for the final stop on the road to the Royal Rumble.

WWE officially confirmed earlier today that Carmelo Hayes will once again put his United States Championship on the line via an Open Challenge, continuing his self-styled reign as a “fighting champion.” The announcement adds a high-profile title match to an already highly anticipated SmackDown card.

According to reports from Bodyslam.net and PWInsider.com, the competitor expected to answer Hayes’ challenge is Rey Fenix—a matchup that would instantly elevate the night’s intrigue if confirmed.

WWE teased the segment earlier today, leaning into Hayes’ confidence and the uncertainty surrounding his opponent.

“Fighting champion Carmelo Hayes has issued another United States Title Open Challenge… Who will step into the spotlight to attempt to dethrone Him?”

In addition to the championship bout, the Royal Rumble Kickoff show revealed another major segment for tonight’s broadcast. Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre are set to come face-to-face one final time before clashing for the Undisputed WWE Championship tomorrow night.

Zayn earned his title opportunity by winning a fatal four-way match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, setting the stage for what promises to be a heated final confrontation ahead of the Royal Rumble.

With championship gold on the line and WrestleMania implications looming, tonight’s SmackDown from Riyadh is shaping up to be must-see television as WWE puts the finishing touches on one of the biggest weekends of the year.