Nikki Bella Addresses Backlash Over Women vs. Men Remarks

Nikki Bella has clarified her recent comments about the state of WWE’s women’s division, following backlash and headline interpretations that circulated earlier this month. Bella previously stated that she believes the women’s roster currently outshines the men’s division, a remark that quickly gained traction across social media.

On a new episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki addressed the situation alongside her sister Brie Garcia, explaining that her original comments were not intended to diminish the men’s roster.

Brie opened the discussion by acknowledging how Nikki’s words were perceived:

Brie Garcia: “You are very misunderstood and you’re constantly, I don’t even want to say you put your foot in your mouth because you’re a smart ass and you’re a little bit like you’re sassy, but I know you were bummed out because on the Logan Paul show, some of the stuff you were saying kind of went everywhere and you’re like, ‘I was misunderstood.’”

Nikki responded by pushing back on the idea that she was dismissing WWE’s male talent, explaining her frustration with how headlines can strip context from longer conversations:

Nikki Garcia: “Well, not even misunderstood. I don’t ever want, I hate when I would like, sometimes I just hate when I see headlines and when it was about like no stars. That is not what, I don’t mean that. We build. We have incredible talent, men and women and people that eventually will carry this place. Hey, there was a time when people didn’t think people who are stars now, they just grow and bloom and all the things, and I guess I just have to get used to this new era of media and headlines and how people take things and interpret, and people look more for the negative in people’s answers, and you know, especially when you’re the one being interviewed, like you say your thing, but it’s not like you have your own show to sit and explain or talk about. You say something and you’re like, ‘Oh shoot, what I meant was like this.’”

Brie added that modern media consumption often exacerbates the issue, with many fans reacting to clips or headlines without full context:

Brie Garcia: “Tons of people will watch a social clip and feel like they watched the whole entire interview. A lot of people read a headline and not read the article. It’s a very conditioned way people look at their facts and thoughts and all that and then make an opinion, so it’s actually really bad, but I know it was bothering you, so there’s nothing like The Nikki and Brie Show to clear shit up because it’s frustrating.”

While clarifying her intent, Nikki stood firm in her overall opinion about the women’s division—while also giving praise to the men’s roster, particularly highlighting the recent rise of lucha-style talent in WWE:

Nikki Garcia: “Men and women, I mean, I’ll still stand by women are better than men right now, but there’s not even a competition. Our men are incredible at WWE and we see it and you hear the crowds with it and what’s been more fun than ever is to really see the lucha men in the WWE now. I mean, they are some of the favorite men that I love to watch.”

Bella’s comments reinforce her long-standing advocacy for women’s wrestling, while also emphasizing that her praise for the women’s division does not come at the expense of WWE’s male performers.