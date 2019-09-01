CM Punk Comments On Starrcast, AEW Star Released

– Sean Ross Sapp noted the following coming off the AEW All Out PPV:
I asked Tony Khan about Kylie Rae's status. He told me she asked for her AEW release and they granted it. It was amicable, per Tony
— Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com @ All Out (@SeanRossSapp) September 1, 2019
– CM Punk commented on his appearance at Starrcast:
Thank you @HeyHeyItsConrad. Thanks to your entire team and everyone who helped make my appearance @StarrcastEvents the best I’ve ever been a part off. Most of all, thanks to everyone who came through to say hi. Appreciate you all!!! pic.twitter.com/w1yMtmXYu3
— CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) September 1, 2019