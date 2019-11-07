Cody Rhodes’ Promo From AEW Dynamite Gets Critical Acclaim

The Cody Rhodes promo from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite received critical acclaim from fans and people in the wrestling business. You can check out some of the reactions below:
The promo @CodyRhodes just cut on @AEWrestling is the modern version of his Dad's "Hard Times" promo. To quote the Dream, "That's how you do it, kid".
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) November 7, 2019
QUITE A PROMO!@CodyRhodes https://t.co/Ik8Mr9US0s
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 7, 2019
Cody just cut the promo of his life. Holy shit. #AEWDynamite
— Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) November 7, 2019
Legit goosebumps from Cody during that promo. The crowd is SO behind him. This is the best work of his career. #AEWDynamite
— Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) November 7, 2019
So, people started bringing up the Hard Times promo & I was already shaking my head.
It couldn't have been that good. Fans need to pump the brakes. They'll ruin it.
Then I watched. It was arguably better. Benchmark moment for Cody Rhodes.
Art. #AEWDynamite
— Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) November 7, 2019
Holy fucking hell, Cody absolutely lit the mic on fire throughout that promo.
Now really curious how all this shit will play out with the match considering the stipulation.#AEWDynamite #AEW #AEWonTNT
— AlphaOmegaSin of the Dead (@AlphaOmegaSin) November 7, 2019