Cody Rhodes’ Promo From AEW Dynamite Gets Critical Acclaim

The Cody Rhodes promo from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite received critical acclaim from fans and people in the wrestling business. You can check out some of the reactions below:

The promo @CodyRhodes just cut on @AEWrestling is the modern version of his Dad's "Hard Times" promo. To quote the Dream, "That's how you do it, kid".

Cody just cut the promo of his life. Holy shit. #AEWDynamite

Legit goosebumps from Cody during that promo. The crowd is SO behind him. This is the best work of his career. #AEWDynamite

So, people started bringing up the Hard Times promo & I was already shaking my head.

It couldn't have been that good. Fans need to pump the brakes. They'll ruin it.

Then I watched. It was arguably better. Benchmark moment for Cody Rhodes.

Art. #AEWDynamite

— Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) November 7, 2019