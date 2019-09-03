Impact Wrestling Star Refuses To Cut Himself?

In an update on Killer Kross and Impct Wrestling, PWInsider.com is reporting that Kloss refused to do a blade job (cut himself) during his first blood match against Eddie Edwards at Slammiversary.

Impact ended up having to use fake blood for the match. Kross was said to have issues over the lack of blood testing and the absence of a doctor or medic at the venue in Dallas, TX.

AAA is reportedly being pressured by Impact to not use Kross at the Lucha Invades NY event at Madison Square Garden on September 15th.