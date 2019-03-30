Impact Wrestling Star Written Off By Being Killed

Allie, who is set to work with All Elite Wrestling, was written off Impact Wrestling in a segment where her character actually got killed. You can check out her farewell statement and segment below:
A chapter of this wild ride has come to an end.
I couldn’t have asked for a better ending, with my best friend by my side, to say goodbye and move on to the next chapter of my story.
Goodbyes are always hard but I want to say…
1/2
— Allie🐰 (@AllieImpact) March 30, 2019
The last 3 years have been an incredible ride. I have had the opportunity to work with amazing men & women, travel, build life long friendships and entertain you amazing fans.
Thank you all so very much. 🐰♥️
— Allie🐰 (@AllieImpact) March 30, 2019
"Demon, it's okay. I'm whole again." @AllieImpact just DIED in @WeAreRosemary's arms in The Undead Realm. #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/XhO7cCGFuj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2019