Impact Wrestling Star Written Off By Being Killed

Allie, who is set to work with All Elite Wrestling, was written off Impact Wrestling in a segment where her character actually got killed. You can check out her farewell statement and segment below:

A chapter of this wild ride has come to an end.

I couldn’t have asked for a better ending, with my best friend by my side, to say goodbye and move on to the next chapter of my story.

Goodbyes are always hard but I want to say…

1/2

— Allie🐰 (@AllieImpact) March 30, 2019