Injury Update On Jeff Hardy

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy has been cleared by his surgeon to return to action.

If you recall, the Raw Superstar suffered a torn right rotator cuff during a six-pack match in October 2017. By doing a quick search, recovery from rotator cuff surgery is typically 4-6 months, although in some cases it can take up to a year.

He is now just waiting to be cleared by WWE. It should be noted that Dave Meltzer reported last week on Wrestling Observer Radio that Hardy was hopeful to be back in time for WrestleMania 34.