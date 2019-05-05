Latest News On Chris Jericho – NJPW and Impact Wrestling’s Streaming Service

– Regarding Chris Jericho challenging for the IWGP World Title, Jericho’s AEW deal allows him to work dates outside the company and it’s not a matter of AEW and NJPW having a business relationship. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said regarding the situation:

“It’s not an AEW booking. It’s not a sign that AEW and New Japan are working together. There’s no change in that. There’s no relationship and there’s no change in that aspect right now. Hopefully, someday there will be, but right now that’s not the case.”

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding the Impact Plus streaming service and what it means for GWN users:

“We are told Impact invested quite a bit of money in upgrading the technology for their Impact Plus streaming app, converting it over from the former GWN App. Subscribers of the former will have their accounts imported over to the new app.”