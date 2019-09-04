Latest Regarding Chris Jericho’s AEW Title Being Stolen

Twitter user @DayDreamThis noted the following about the AEW World Title being stolen:
There's literally a man hunt for the stolen AEW Title. It's marked under 'grand theft' According to Florida laws
Grand Theft
First Degree Grand Theft:
Stolen property value is $100,000 or more
maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000 pic.twitter.com/xWoQQh7aBz
— M-K-V!👏 M-K-V!👏 M-K-V! 👏 (@DayDreamThis) September 4, 2019
Here are some reactions to Chris Jericho’s AEW Title being stolen on Tuesday:
We take the safety of our guests' property seriously and are doing everything we can to help the local authorities in their efforts. That said, @IAmJericho is a champion with or without his belt.
— LongHorn Steakhouse (@LongHornSteaks) September 3, 2019
Hey @arbys, Im all good. Save the cardboard to make your sandwiches… https://t.co/kOD58VnaFC
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 4, 2019
Never leave home without it.
Take #TenPoundsOfGold with you everywhere.
👉 – https://t.co/DCOwvMWII2 pic.twitter.com/7oBwktcc1J
— NWA (@nwa) September 3, 2019
I prefer Outback Steakhouse
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 3, 2019