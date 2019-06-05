ROH Talent Called Out For Inappropriate Comments

As previously noted, a fan claimed that he was involved in a confrontation with Bully Ray during Sunday night’s Ring of Honor event. Bully Ray and members of The Allure responded to the fan and noted that the fan’s comments were inappropriate towards the female performers.

Twitter user @donnatroy wrote the following regarding her experiences at ROH shows:

I didn’t say anything initially because it’s you know, wrestling, and so I just laugh it off and get over it but if we’re going to be assholes about it, then let me go down the few things of shit that has happened to me at #RingOfHonor from the same talent each time — Krystal + // + Ms. Ghoul 👻 (@donnatroy) June 4, 2019

3rd time – makes assumptions that I’m dating my friend and starts making remarks towards me after I was sitting there minding my own business #RingOfHonor — Krystal + // + Ms. Ghoul 👻 (@donnatroy) June 4, 2019

why didn’t I say anything about it? Cuz I know this is wrestling, he’s a fucking heel and he’s going to say shit, and this guy knows he’s a heel and he’s going to have shit said to him. But to cry when shit is thrown back at you after YOU provoked it, is ridiculous #RingOfHonor — Krystal + // + Ms. Ghoul 👻 (@donnatroy) June 4, 2019