Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 4/13/2024

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Saturday night immediately following AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts X from the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. These matches are set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson defeated JD Drake.

– “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith defeated Aaron Solo.

– ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe defeated Griff Garrison.

– “Legit” Leyla Hirsh, Kiera Hogan and Trish Adora defeated Taya Valkyrie, Leila Gray and Diamante.

– Lady Frost defeated former TNA star Marti Belle.

– The Beast Mortos (Black Taurus) defeated Nick Comoroto.

– Abadon defeated Allysin Kay.

– The Infantry (Capt. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) defeated The Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder). After the match, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari attacked The Infantry. Mark Briscoe, Bryan Keith, Dalton Castle and Lee Johnson made their way out to make the save.