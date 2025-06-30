WWE returns to “The Steel City” tonight.

The post-WWE Night Of Champions 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw takes place at a special start-time of 6/5c tonight live on Netflix from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

On tap for tonight’s show is Rhea Ripley’s “special huge message” in the opening segment, Raw G.M. Adam Pearce & SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis’ WWE Evolution 2 announcements, as well as WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER’s message to Goldberg ahead of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

In-ring action advertised for the show includes Penta & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, The New Day (c) vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as Rusev vs. Sheamus.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, June 30, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 6-8:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JUNE 30, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then shoot into an extended highlight package looking back at key moments from the WWE Night Of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia this past weekend.

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY Kick Off This Week’s Show

From there, we see various WWE Superstar arrivals at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. Inside the arena, “This is My Brutality” hits and out comes Rhea Ripley to kick off the show as advertised.

Cole mentions he is joined by Corey Graves once again this week, so no Pat McAfee for the fourth week in a row. “Mami” settles in the ring to a big pop and gets on the microphone, welcoming us to “Monday Night Mami.” She asks what’s next for her and mentions needing to get her priorities straight.

Before she can say anything else, she is cut off by the familiar sounds of IYO SKY’s theme music. The women’s wrestling star emerges with her WWE Women’s World Championship in-hand, and makes her way down to join Ripley in the ring in our opening segment.

IYO SKY says you cannot have a WWE Evolution without her. Ripley is wrong about one thing. Ripley is not on top, not without the title. Because SKY has the title, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce told her she can pick who she will defend the title against at WWE Evolution.

SKY speaks in Japanese and gets the crowd going. She says she wants to defend against the best. That means defending against Rhea Ripley. Then, Ripley smiles and says she has nothing but respect for SKY. If that’s what SKY wants, Ripley will stop at nothing to get the title back.

If that’s what SKY really wants, Ripley wants her to know that what happens at WWE Evolution is what SKY wanted. At WWE Evolution, Rhea Ripley versus IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship is on. SKY smiles and holds the title up between them.

Dominik Mysterio Shows AJ Styles His Doctor’s Note

Backstage, WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio is standing around when AJ Styles walks up to him. Mysterio has a doctor’s note and warns Styles that he is not cleared to compete. Adam Pearce verified it. If Styles lays a finger on him, he won’t get a title shot. Styles puts on his glasses and “reads” the letter.

Styles says the doctor said Mysterio is a “punk ass.” Styles says that when Mysterio is cleared to compete, he’ll destroy him and take the title. Styles walks off, and Mysterio says he doesn’t want to beat up the elderly. Styles returns, but Mysterio holds the note up again and scurries away.

WWE Tag-Team Championship

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

It’s time for championship action! The New Day’s theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending WWE Tag-Team Champions The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods head down and settle in the ring for our first match of the evening. Their music dies down and they await the arrival of their opposition.

With that said, the music for their title challengers tonight hits, and out comes former tag-team champions in their own right, The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. They settle in the ring and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Balor and Kingston kick things off for their respective teams. Kingston has a piece of bread in his hand and goes to hand it to Bálor, thinking he needs more carbs. Bálor slaps it out of Kingston’s hand. Bálor blocks a kick and spins him, but Kingston avoids a strike.

They tussle to the corner, and Kingston pretends to give a clean break before pouncing on him. Bálor kicks Kingston in the knee. They hit the ropes, and Bálor hits a sunset flip into a basement dropkick. Bálor puts Kingston in the corner and tags JD McDonagh in. McDonagh hits a drop toe hold and drops a leg for a one-count.

McDonagh puts Kingston in the corner and chops him. McDonagh wrenches the arm, but Kingston reverses a whip into the ropes. Kingston lowers his head and takes a kick. McDonagh sends Kingston out of the ring, goes to the apron, and kicks him in the face. McDonagh then big boots Xavier Woods.

McDonagh sets up for an Asai Moonsault, but Kingston sweeps the feet, hanging him up on the top rope. Woods tags in and connects with a double stomp off the top rope to the spine. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Kingston takes McDonagh down with a diving ax handle for a two-count. Kingston punches away at him and tags Woods in. Woods whips McDonagh to the corner, but McDonagh fights The New Day off. McDonagh and Woods start chopping each other before Woods kicks him in the midsection.

Woods chops him down before setting up for a powerbomb, but McDonagh counters into a sit-out facebuster. Kingston quickly tags in and stops McDonagh from tagging in. McDonagh kicks him away and tags Bálor in. Bálor comes in to a nice ovation and runs over Kingston and Woods.

Bálor double stomps Kingston before hitting Woods with a double stomp. Bálor hits a falling elbow drop on Kingston for a two-count. Bálor chops Kingston in the corner and whips him to the opposite corner, but Kingston hits him with a pendulum kick. Kingston heads to the top rope, but Bálor avoids an attack and hits a Sling Blade.

Bálor sets up for a Shotgun Dropkick, but Kingston cuts him off with a standing double stomp. Woods and McDonagh tag in. McDonagh knocks Woods over the top rope and hits an Asai Moonsault. McDonagh gets Woods in the ring and goes to the top rope for a moonsault, but Woods gets the legs up. Bálor blind tags in.

Woods rolls McDonagh up, but the referee won’t count. McDonagh kicks out and holds Woods down. Bálor goes to the top rope for a Coup de Grâce, but he hits McDonagh when Woods moves. Woods tags Kingston in. Woods holds Bálor up, and they hit the Midnight Hour. 1… 2… Bálor kicks out! Kingston cannot believe it.

Bálor slowly gets up and avoids the Trouble in Paradise. Kingston rolls Bálor up, but he kicks out. McDonagh punches Kingston, and Bálor rolls him up for a near fall. Woods hits Bálor in the back of the head with the Tag Team Title! Kingston rolls him up for a close two-count.

“This is awesome!” chants spread throughout the crowd as Woods tags in and goes to the top rope, but he’s crotched when Bálor flapjacks Kingston onto the ropes. McDonagh tags in and hits Woods with a Spanish Fly off the top rope and then covers him for a two-count.

Kingston breaks up the pin. Kingston knocks Bálor out of the ring and goes for a plancha, but Bálor moves. Bálor hits a Sling Blade on the floor. McDonagh takes Woods down and tags Bálor in. McDonagh hits Woods with a moonsault, and Bálor follows up with a Coup de Grâce for the pinfall victory.

With the win, The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are once again the WWE Tag-Team Champions. They celebrate in the ring as the crowd roars and their music plays. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio comes out and joins them and they pose with their titles as fireworks go off behind them.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

Bayley, Lyra Valkyria Can’t Get Along, So They’re Gonna Get It On!

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond standing by with a bummed-out-Bayley. Is she still focused on another opportunity for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship? Bayley says her focus hasn’t changed, even though Lyra Valkyria got involved in her match.

Lyra Valkyria walks up to her and isn’t happy that Bayley was talking about her. Valkyria says she was going to apologize, but she no longer knows who Bayley is. It’s not personal with them. It’s personal with Valkyria and Becky Lynch.

Bayley says it was personal with her and Lynch because she took her out before WrestleMania. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce silences them as they argue. Pearce says he thought something like this would happen, so he’s putting them in a match tonight.

The winner will be the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria says, “See you in the ring, friend.” Pearce, sounding frustrated responds, “Happy Monday!” The newsworthy backstage segment wraps up on that note.

A Special Look At “Da Man” Bill Goldberg

In a different area backstage, we see “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus is preparing for his match against Rusev. He high-fives the Alpha Academy team of Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri, who are standing around with women’s wrestling legend and Durpi’s new friend, Natalya.

A huge career retrospective-style compilation video with bad ass music playing airs focusing on WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg to promote his upcoming retirement match in WWE at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC and Peacock on July 12 in Atlanta, GA.

Chad Gable & El Grande Americano Update With Ludwig Kaiser Lurking In Background

We return live backstage inside the PPG Paints Arena, where we see Chad Gable with his arm in a sling. He walks up to Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers duo of Brutus and Julius Creed. He tells them to hold things down for American Made while he’s gone.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce walks up and wishes Gable luck on his upcoming surgery. Gable says he’s an Olympian and makes his own luck. Pearce says he supposes they won’t be seeing El Grande Americano anytime soon either.

Gable says he’s the World’s Greatest Luchador, so you never know because he’s probably got a busy schedule. Gable tells American Made not to lose their spirit. The Creed Brothers aren’t sure what they’ll do without Gable. Gable tells them to listen to Ivy Nile. Once again we see Ludwig Kaiser lurking in the background during this.

Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce Lay Out Women’s Tag-Team Landscape

Now we move on to another commercial break. When we return, we see Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is talking with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage. New WWE Tag-Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh walk up to them.

Bálor is guessing they’re trying to figure out what to do about the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Bálor has a suggestion, which Aldis and Pearce want to hear. Bálor says Raquel Rodriguez worked hard to win and defend the titles.

It would be mean of them to strip her of the titles. Bálor wants to find her a new tag team partner. They ask if he has anyone in mind. Bálor pretends to think and then suggests Roxanne Perez. It’s a win for everyone. They can have matches on Raw and SmackDown.

Pearce says they have to confer. They turn to talk. Pearce then says they’ll allow it under one condition. That one condition is that Rodriguez and Perez will have to justify the decision and prove that they are worthy of being the champions.

At WWE Evolution, they’ll defend the titles against a team from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. Bálor and McDonagh agree and walk off. Aldis says they’re on the same page. Pearce says, “For now” and walks off to end another newsworthy brief backstage segment.

Rusev vs. Sheamus

Inside the arena, the theme for Sheamus hits and out comes “The Celtic Warrior,” as Michael Cole on commentary proclaims it to now be “FIGHT NIGHT!” in Pittsburgh. His opponent, Rusev also makes his entrance and then the bell rings to get things going.

At the sound of the bell, we see Sheamus and Rusev standing across the ring glaring at each other. Rusev shoves him, so they lock up. They can’t push against each other and break the lock-up. They lock up again and tussle against the ropes.

Sheamus hooks a side headlock, so Rusev whips him off. Sheamus connects with a shoulder tackle, but Rusev absorbs it. Rusev goes for a shoulder tackle, but Sheamus absorbs it. They talk trash to each other before throwing some meaty strikes. Sheamus bounces Rusev off the top turnbuckle and punches him.

Sheamus backs up, so Rusev pops out of the corner and clotheslines him. Rusev sends him into the ropes for a hip toss, but Sheamus counters with a short-arm clothesline. Sheamus applies the Predator, which is him ripping at Rusev’s mouth. Rusev fights out and puts Sheamus in the corner before kicking away at him.

Sheamus soon spins him around and punches away at him. Sheamus starts the ten punches, but Rusev counters with a powerbomb. Sheamus rolls out of the ring to recover. The referee stops Rusev from going outside, so Rusev sidesteps him.

Sheamus punches away at Rusev as he tries to come through the ropes. Rusev kicks away at Sheamus and leaps off the apron, but Sheamus counters with a powerslam on the floor. We see slow-motion replays of this as the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Sheamus hits White Noise on Rusev. Rusev headbutts Sheamus and they both punch each other in the middle of the ring. Rusev kicks Sheamus a couple of times and then runs into a powerslam by Sheamus. Sheamus gives Rusev the 10 beats but goes for 15 beats.

Rusev crumples onto the apron and then rolls into the ring. Sheamus goes for the Brogue kick but Rusev catches him and clocks him. Sheamus hits two running knees on Rusev and Rusev barely kicks out. Sheamus goes to powerbomb Rusev but Rusev slams down Sheamus and kicks him to the mat.

Rusev puts Sheamus in The Accolade and Sheamus stands up out of the hold and drives Rusev in the corner. Both men tumble over the ropes to the outside. Sheamus hits a Brogue kick on Rusev outside the ring and Rusev almost gets counted out. Rusev slams Sheamus’ head against the ring post.

Both men are on the top rope and are punching each other. Rusev gauges Sheamus’ eyes and then pulls out off the padding on the turnbuckle. Sheamus lands sternum first on the buckle and Rusev hits a Mashka Kick and scores the pinfall victory to pick up the win.

Winner: Rusev

Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis’ Second Announcement Of The Evening

After the match, we see an “earlier today” video with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis together talking about WWE Evolution.

The red and blue brand shot-callers go on to announce that there will be a Women’s Battle Royal at the returning all-women’s premium live event in Atlanta, GA., with the winner earning a Women’s Title shot at WWE Clash in Paris.

El Grande Americano Is In The Building

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond standing by with American Made. How do they plan to move forward without their leader? Ivy Nile says she’ll make sure to get herself into the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution.

Out of nowhere, El Grande Americano walks into the frame before leaving. American Made is stunned. It doesn’t look like Chad Gable. Could it be Ludwig Kaiser? Redmond asks for a comment, but Nile refuses and they walk off.

Karrion Kross Attacks Sami Zayn

In an additional backstage segment, we see Jackie Redmond standing by with Sami Zayn. Before she can begin to ask her question, out of the blue we see Karrion Kross hit the scene and begin viciously attacking him.

Kross grabs a lead pipe and tells Zayn to say it before smashing him in the ribs. WWE officials and referees run over to pull Kross away. Scarlett looks pleased. Zayn is in pain. We head to another commercial break.

Gunther’s Message To Bill Goldberg

Cole and Graves run down the updated lineup for WWE Evolution 2 and then we see a cameo appearance of some of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers players in attendance. From there, we hear the familiar sounds of Gunther’s theme music to bring out “The Ring General.”

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion emerges and makes his way down to the ring for the next segment of the evening. He says that a week from Saturday, at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, he’ll defend the title against Goldberg. It will be Goldberg’s final match.

Goldberg stands in the ring, and the crowd loudly chants, “You tapped out!” Gunther says he’s out here to talk about Bill Goldberg. He saw the video that highlighted Goldberg’s career moments. It was violent, brutal, and destructive. Goldberg left a mark on every opponent he faced.

Just like his matches, Gunther will sum it up in three minutes. Goldberg has every right to claim that he’s the most feared man of his generation, but Gunther is not afraid of what is left of Bill Goldberg. Gunther has seen what he really is.

He’s a 58-year-old man who wants to ride out his career on Gunther’s coattails. One last hurrah at Gunther’s expense. That won’t happen. Goldberg isn’t capable of taking the World Heavyweight Championship away from him. Gunther knows he can beat Goldberg in under three minutes.

That’s not his goal. His goal at Saturday Night’s Main Event is to take it slow, blow him up, and outclass him in front of everyone near and dear to him. Gunther heard Goldberg say he doesn’t like bullies. Too bad he bumped into the biggest bully here.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Gunther will bully Goldberg and treat him like a piece of crap. There’s nothing Goldberg can do about it. Now, we’re here guessing whether Goldberg still has it. Gunther will show he never had it. After Goldberg, Gunther will walk out here and raise the question of “Who’s next?”

All Hell Breaks Loose With Seth Rollins & CM Punk

As soon as Gunther proposed the question, “Who’s next for The Ring General” after Goldberg, we hear, “BURN IT DOWN!” Out comes Seth Rollins. Mr. Money in the Bank heads to the ring with his Oracle, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Rollins gets in the ring and listens to the crowd sing his song. Gunther says that from the look of Heyman’s face, he’s proud to travel very far and achieve nothing. Rollins says Gunther hasn’t been paying attention. They’re here to congratulate Gunther.

They haven’t seen him since he won the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther poses. Rollins congratulates him. If Gunther were paying attention, he would understand that they did not go to Night of Champions to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on John Cena.

For the last two years, Rollins has said time and again that if there’s breath in his lungs, CM Punk will not be a World Champion in this company. They flew all the way across the world to stand on that business. A “CM Punk” chant picks up.

As it stands with the Money in the Bank contract, Rollins told the world it would be an all-out assault on BOTH World Titles. Rollins repeats himself as he coldly says, “Congratulations, champ.” CM Punk’s music hits and the crowd explodes.

We see an irate CM Punk run down to the ring and attack Rollins. Rollins quickly rakes the eyes and takes him down. Rollins hits the ropes for a Stomp, but Punk cuts him off with a back elbow. Rollins quickly bails out of the ring and runs through the crowd to escape.

Punk shouts, “You’re a coward!” Another “CM Punk” chant fires up. Punk turns to leave, so Gunther grabs him. Punk shoves Gunther down, shouts at him, and leaves the ring. Rollins gleefully waves goodbye to Punk from the relative safety of the stands.

All of a sudden, LA Knight appears behind him. “The Mega Star” then strikes and they brawl into the arena concourse area. They fight near a bar before Rollins throws a drink in Knight’s face and runs off to escape. The eventful layered segment wraps up on that note.

Roxanne Perez Officially Joins The Judgment Day

We shoot backstage inside The Judgment Day Clubhouse. We see the new WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh are with WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez.

They’re all celebrating having titles. Bálor says, “When you listen to Finn, you win.” Raquel Rodriguez walks up and asks why they’re replacing Liv Morgan so quickly. Morgan has been rehabbing two to three times a week. Bálor says he’s had shoulder surgery and knows it will be a long road.

He just wants them to stay on top. Rodriguez reluctantly agrees. Bálor says it’s time to vote for Perez to be part of the Judgment Day. Bálor gives his vote. McDonagh looks at Rodriguez before saying he wants them to stay on top. Mysterio says he’ll have to ask Morgan.

Bálor tells him to make the decision himself. Mysterio sighs and says, “Alleged, yes.” Rodriguez puts her head down and tells Perez to make sure she holds up her end of the bargain. Perez is thrilled to be part of the Judgment Day. Perez says she’ll do anything for them while Morgan is gone, including going after Kairi Sane.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Eliminator

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Inside the arena, Bayley’s theme hits. She makes her way out and heads to the ring for the next scheduled match of the evening. The show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break on that note. When the show returns, Lyra Valkyria makes her way out.

Both women are in the ring and the bell sounds to get this WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Eliminator officially off-and-running. The winner earns the next shot at reigning title-holder Becky Lynch. Bayley and Valkyria lock up.

Bayley takes down Valkyria with a shoulder check and Valkyria comes back with a hip toss on Bayley. Valkyria rolls up Bayley for a two count. Bayley and Valkyria roll around on the ring exchanging take downs. Bayley hits a basement clothesline and covers Valkyria for a near fall.

Valkyria kicks Bayley and rolls her up for a two count. Bayley goes for a top rope elbow but Valkyria catches her and counters into a hold. Bayley goes for a catapult and Bayley slams Valkyria into the corner. Valkyria gets put in a Boston Crab, but Bayley keeps her in the middle of the ring.

Valkyria counters and rolls up Bayley for a two count. Both women collide with each other in the middle of the ring. We see a slow-motion replay of this and then the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes singles showdown continues.

When the show returns, Bayley cuts Valkyria off on the top rope. Bayley clubs the back and hits a superplex. They each cradle themselves for a two-count. Bayley hits a pair of clotheslines, followed by a back suplex. Valkyria rolls out of the ring to recover.

Bayley slides out of the ring and leaps off the steps with a diving elbow drop to the spine. Bayley gets Valkyria in the ring for a two-count. Bayley lifts Valkyria, but Valkyria counters with an arm drag. Valkyria plants her with a swinging neckbreaker for a two-count.

Valkyria goes for a tornado DDT, but Bayley slings her off and hits a sunset flip bomb into the turnbuckles for a two-count. Bayley is looking frustrated as she sizes Valkyria up. Bayley hits some shoulder thrusts in the corner. Valkyria fights back with a gutwrench sit-out powerbomb.

She tries for the cover, but only gets two. We then see Valkyria go for a German Suplex. Bayley fights her off, and they clunk heads. They start to exchange some strikes in the center of the ring. Valkyria ducks a clothesline and goes for a German Suplex, but Bayley hits a standing switch.

Bayley goes for a Rose Plant, but Valkyria counters with a Nightwing attempt. They start exchanging pins before the referee counts both of their shoulders down. Referee Jessika Carr rules the match a draw. Bayley and Valkyria brawl out of the ring and into the crowd until a ton of officials break things up.

Winner: Draw

New Match For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The show heads to another commercial break after essentially a non-finish in the title eliminator bout between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. When the show returns, it is announced that Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight will take place at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Backstage With CM Punk And LA Knight

An irate CM Punk is walking backstage when Jackie Redmond stops him. Punk says Seth Rollins’ knees haven’t worked that well in years when he ran away. Punk says he has receipts for Rollins’ whole group.

Punk goes over to LA Knight and says he knows he has issues with Rollins, but he needs to get in the back of the line. Knight says his match against Rollins was just announced, so he is the line … “YEAH!” He walks off.

Sami Zayn Injured Or Not, Will Compete Tonight As Scheduled

In a different area backstage, we see Sami Zayn being treated by WWE medical staff after being violently attacked by Karrion Kross earlier in the show.

Zayn’s ribs are heavily taped up. Penta, his tag partner for the evening, checks on him. Zayn painfully pulls himself to his feet and says he’s still going through with the match. Zayn heads off to get ready, because it’s next.

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed vs. Penta & Sami Zayn

It’s main event time!

Inside the arena, Zayn, with his ribs heavily taped up, makes his way out for the final match of the show, scheduled tag-team action where he and Penta will do battle against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. As he heads to the ring, we head to a quick pre-match break.

The show returns and we see Paul Heyman, still clutching Seth Rollins’ new custom Money in the Bank briefcase, is in the Gorilla Position with Reed and Breakker. Heyman talks to Seth Rollins on his phone. Reed asks where Rollins is.

Heyman says he’s on a jet, perfecting Plan B. Reed asks what Plan B is. Breakker says Plan B is for him to take out everyone in their way. Heyman says that is a plan, but there is a time. Before he can finish his sentence, Breakker cuts him off and says it starts with these two.

Breakker then orders nearby production crew members to hit his music. With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of his theme song and out he comes. Bronson Reed also makes his way out, with Paul Heyman accompanying them. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our main event.

Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset will be Penta and Breakker. They lock up, and Breakker quickly slams him down. Breakker punches away at Penta before shouldering the midsection in the corner. Breakker whips Penta to the corner, but Penta slingshots over him.

Penta then ducks a clothesline and hits a head-scissor takeover. Penta gets the crowd fired up and kicks Breakker in the corner. Breakker quickly elbows him, but Penta responds with a boot. Penta hits a running hurricanrana. Sami Zayn tags in and comes off the second rope with an elbow to the arm.

Zayn chops the chest and wrenches the arm. Breakker quickly knees Zayn in the injured ribs, injured when Karrion Kross attacked him with a lead pipe earlier in the show. Breakker hits the ropes at a ridiculous speed and runs over Zayn with a powerful lariat.

From there, Reed tags in and clubs the back. Reed sends Zayn to the corner and avalanches him. Reed whips him to the opposite corner, but Zayn elbows him in the face. Zayn comes off the second rope with an ax handle. Penta tags in.

Penta and Zayn try to whip Reed, but he puts the brakes on. They club away at him. Penta leaps off Zayn’s back and forearms Reed out of the ring. They then send Breakker out of the ring with a kick. Penta and Zayn then take Reed and Breakker out with stereo somersault planchas as the show heads to a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see Reed is applying a neck vice to Penta. Reed clubs Penta down as he tries to fight up. Reed sends Penta into the ropes, but he lowers his head and takes a kick. Penta connects with a step-up enzuigiri. Zayn tags in and punches away at Reed.

Zayn hits the ten punches in the corner and wildly unloads on him well beyond the ten-count. Zayn hits the ropes for a clothesline, but Reed doesn’t go down. Zayn tries again, but Reed stays standing. Reed kicks Zayn in the ribs. Zayn springboards over him and hits a clothesline over the top rope.

Zayn quickly sends Breakker out of the ring, goes to the apron, and kicks them away. Zayn hits an Arabian Press to the floor and points to the sky in tribute to the late Sabu. Zayn gets Reed into the ring and heads to the top rope. Reed cuts him off with a strike.

Reed climbs to the second rope and clubs the spine. Zayn fights back and clubs away at Reed. Zayn connects with a sunset flip powerbomb off the middle rope for a near fall. Zayn grabs Reed, but Reed pops up and hits a Death Valley Driver for a two-count.

Zayn holds his ribs in pain. Breakker tags in. Reed puts Zayn in the electric chair as Breakker goes to the top rope. Zayn slides off Reed’s shoulders and attacks Breakker. Reed knocks Zayn out of the ring. Breakker then comes off the apron with a HUGE clothesline on Zayn over the commentary table.

On that note, we head to another mid-match commercial break as the action in our tag-team main event of the evening continues. When we return, we see Zayn taking a beating on his taped up ribs. He avoids a spear. He looks for a Blue Thunder Bomb on Reed.

He eventually gets it, but turns around into a spear from Breakker that turns him inside-out. Breakker follows up with the cover for the win. After the match, we quickly learn that Breakker and Reed are far from over. They beat down Zayn and Penta some more.

As they set them up for possible injury-provoking Tsunamis, the familiar sounds of “Main Event” Jey Uso’s theme hits. The “YEET!” master makes his way to the ring with a steel chair in-hand. He beats down Breakker with it on the floor. He locks eyes with Reed in the ring.

Uso hits the ring and drills Reed with repeated big right hands. Reed doesn’t go down. Uso throws a chair in his face and he crashes through the ropes out to the floor. Uso’s theme hits again as he helps Zayn and Penta back to their feet. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed