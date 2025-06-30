Several Matches Revealed For WWE Evolution 2025

During the June 30th, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, several high-profile matches and segments were made official for the upcoming WWE Evolution Premium Live Event, scheduled for Saturday, July 13th. The all-women’s event is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated shows of the summer.

In the opening segment of RAW, WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky confronted Rhea Ripley. Sky revealed that RAW General Manager Adam Pearce granted her the right to select her opponent for Evolution. Without hesitation, Iyo challenged Ripley to a blockbuster showdown. Rhea accepted the challenge, setting the stage for what promises to be a show-stealing title clash.

Later in the show, a backstage segment saw Pearce formally approve Roxanne Perez as the new co-holder of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, replacing the injured Liv Morgan. Perez will now team with Raquel Rodriguez to defend the titles at Evolution, featuring one team from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Additionally, a video package featuring both Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis confirmed that Evolution will also host a Women’s Battle Royal, with the winner earning a championship opportunity at WWE Clash at Paris in August.

With more announcements expected in the coming days, WWE Evolution 2025 is shaping up to be a celebration of women’s wrestling on a global scale.