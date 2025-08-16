Backstage Update On Karrion Kross And Scarlett’s WWE Exits

Karrion Kross and Scarlett left WWE last week.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this week, Kross revealed that WWE had offered him a new contract but did not provide additional details. He mentioned that they gave him just 24 hours to accept the offer, and when he didn’t, they rescinded it.

Kross also pointed out that Scarlett did not receive a new offer and that he communicated with a WWE representative rather than Triple H during the contract discussions.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a general belief that this situation is genuine and not a storyline. However, one individual from the independent wrestling scene still suspects it might be a work, noting the high prices Kross and Scarlett are reportedly asking for.

Meltzer also highlighted that WWE continues to sell Karrion Kross merchandise at full price, rather than discounting it as they typically do for talent who are no longer with the company.

Many people within WWE believe that both Kross and Scarlett may eventually return, regardless of whether this situation is legitimate or a work.

Meltzer also noted that WWE has become very secretive about certain storylines, including the recent injury angle involving Seth Rollins.

He mentioned that only a select few individuals would know the true nature of this situation if it is indeed part of a storyline. Meltzer expressed that the circumstances seem unusual, especially since WWE has been promoting Karrion Kross and Scarlett as mysterious characters. It would be odd for the company not to intend to sign them to new contracts or to extend a poor offer.

Meltzer also found it strange that Kross publicly shared details of the contract negotiations on the Ariel Helwani Show. If Kross genuinely wanted to return to WWE, airing grievances in public could make that outcome less likely.

Furthermore, if the situation is a work, Kross and Scarlett could continue their current activities, such as selling their own merchandise online and making independent appearances. These actions could enhance the realism of the storyline.

Fightful Select later provided an update, confirming that while Kross and Scarlett are charging a high rate for bookings, this is typical for talent coming off WWE television.

It’s quite rare for a performer who recently participated in a WWE Premium Live Event to suddenly become available. Kross and Scarlett have already been booked for several conventions in the upcoming month.

The report also clarified that rumors suggesting higher-ups in WWE were uncertain whether this was a work are not accurate. WWE’s executives were informed via email about Kross’s contract expiring.