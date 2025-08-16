Natalya Shares Concern For Naomi Amid Health Rumors

WWE legend Natalya recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she discussed several topics, including the situation surrounding Women’s World Champion Naomi.

Naomi was pulled from this past Monday’s episode of RAW because she was not medically cleared to wrestle. Natalya expressed her concerns, suggesting that it could be a serious issue given the rumors circulating about Naomi’s health.

Natalya said, “Especially for the locker room, it’s one of those things that somebody will know what’s going on. But in this situation, Naomi’s a really close friend of mine, I just feel like it’s a time right now where she needs space. So usually when something crazy is going on, I don’t think it’s crazy in a bad way, but I think that obviously it’s private, it’s personal.“

She continued, “Nobody ever wants to go down with an injury. Knowing how hard Naomi has fought to get this spot that she’s in, she’s at the top of the division … I feel like she’s so beyond grateful for it, so whatever is going on right now, there’s a part of me that wants to be like, ‘Hey, [Naomi], what’s going on? Tell me, give me the scoop.’ But the other part of me is like sometimes when people are going through something or they’re dealing with an injury or some extenuating situation.”

Natalya added, “I feel like she will talk about it when she’s ready to talk about it.”

