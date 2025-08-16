Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will air on Netflix.

Women’s World Champion Naomi is scheduled to make an appearance on the show. This comes after her recent absence from this week’s event, where she was set to face IYO SKY but was not medically cleared to compete. No additional details have been provided regarding her condition.

Additionally, it has been previously announced that Penta will be facing Xavier Woods of The New Day in a singles match.

