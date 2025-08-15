WWE Reportedly Has Option To Buy TNA Under Current Partnership

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed light on the business dynamics between WWE and TNA Wrestling, revealing that the partnership goes far beyond occasional talent exchanges.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE’s current arrangement with TNA is modeled after deals the company has previously made with select European independent promotions. Sources indicate that the agreement contains a specific clause granting WWE an option to purchase TNA within a defined time period.

Additionally, the deal reportedly gives WWE the right of first refusal—meaning if TNA were to receive an offer from another party, WWE would have the opportunity to match it and secure the acquisition themselves. This stipulation could make it challenging for any outside buyer to make a successful bid without WWE’s approval.

The timing of the revelation is notable, as recent speculation has linked former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta to potential interest in acquiring TNA. Per the report, WWE’s long-term strategy is to maintain a strong and cooperative No. 2 wrestling brand in the U.S., a move aimed at boosting the overall market value of pro wrestling—particularly when it comes to lucrative television rights negotiations.

WWE and TNA officially announced their working relationship earlier this year, marking a rare cross-promotional collaboration in the modern wrestling landscape.