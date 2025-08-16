Karrion Kross And Scarlett Reveal New “Killer Smokeshow 2025” Tour Dates

Karrion Kross with Scarlett in WWE
Karrion Kross with Scarlett | WWE

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have confirmed that, following their departures from WWE, they will be performing under their previous ring names, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, on their “Killer Smokeshow: Carnage 2025” tour.

The couple has announced a full schedule for their tour, featuring 13 official dates in August, September, October, and November.

You can find the tour dates listed below.

* Mad Monster Expo: August 22 in Concord, North Carolina
* Creep I.E. Aftermath: September 5-7 in Ontario, California
* Silver Scream Con: September 12-14 in Worcester, Massachusetts
* Scaradise: October 3-4 in Tampa, Florida
* New York Comic Con: October 10-12 in New York City
* The Big Event EXS: November 15 in Brentwood, New York

