Backstage Update On WWE PLE And AEW All Out Going Head-To-Head

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW All Out is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Meanwhile, WWE will hold a Premium Live Event on the same day in Indianapolis, Indiana. It is expected to be headlined by John Cena and Brock Lesnar. However, WWE has not confirmed the name or the time of this event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the two events will air at the same time, suggesting that WWE’s event will take place in the evening. It’s worth noting that Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on the September 12 and September 19 editions of SmackDown, ensuring he is prominently featured in the lead-up to the September 20 event.

Meltzer also pointed out that WWE scheduling the September 20 event on such short notice complicates Tony Khan’s attempts to shift AEW All Out to an earlier date. Going head-to-head with a marquee matchup like Cena vs. Lesnar could be detrimental for AEW.

Should AEW choose to move All Out to an earlier time, WWE could respond by scheduling an NXT event in the afternoon, similar to how they countered AEW’s All In: Texas on July 12 when AEW adjusted that event’s start time to avoid direct competition.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that Nick Khan and Triple H appear to be significantly more invested in countering AEW than Vince McMahon was, as counter-programming AEW has become a common strategy under their leadership.