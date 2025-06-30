Rikishi Opens Up About Concerns Over His Family’s WWE Trip To Saudi Arabia

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently spoke candidly about his concern for his family’s safety during WWE’s latest international tour to Saudi Arabia and gave his reaction to the major Bloodline title change at Night of Champions. Appearing on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the wrestling legend and proud patriarch of the Anoa’i dynasty addressed his emotions as both a father and a veteran of the industry.

With The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu all performing in Riyadh for SmackDown and the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Rikishi admitted he felt uneasy watching his family travel across the globe amid ongoing global tensions.

“Yes, I was nervous,” Rikishi admitted. “I was nervous for the family members. I was nervous for all the roster, the staff, everybody that had anything to do with the part of the show… We’re going through some scary times… to be able to, you know, take a risk, to fly out there… it’s a very scary thing for a parent or family member… knowing that they’re going into harm’s way like that.”

During the PLE, Solo Sikoa captured the United States Championship by defeating his cousin Jacob Fatu in a high-stakes Bloodline showdown. As both Solo’s father and Jacob’s uncle, Rikishi remained neutral but praised both men for their performances.

“Well, you know what? I can’t pick sides for neither one of them,” Rikishi said. “I’m very happy that, you know, I’m assuming… they had one hell of a match. And you know, I look forward to getting home and to see it, but, you know, it’s a good feeling. I was happy when Jacob won it, and now I’m happy that Solo has won it. So let’s see where they’re able to go.”

Solo Sikoa’s U.S. Title win marks his first singles championship on the main roster, and WWE has confirmed that this week’s SmackDown will feature a title celebration hosted by Paul Heyman.



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)