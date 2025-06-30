Kevin Nash Shuts Down In-Ring Return Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has made it crystal clear — he has zero intention of stepping back into the ring.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash addressed the recurring fan speculation that flares up every time he posts a gym photo online. The latest buzz came after he shared a photo on Instagram wearing a camouflage tank top, prompting social media chatter about a possible comeback.

“It ended up on X… somebody saying that, you know, ‘Nash looks good. Oh, dear God, he’s gonna f**king, he’s coming back,’” Nash recalled. “And so it’s to the point now where they’re, they don’t even know the story or anything. It’s just like, ‘Oh, he probably tore his knee.’ Like, they know it’s the quad, you know? It’s like, they don’t even get any of it right.”

Nash, who has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career — including the infamous quad tears — made it clear he’s done with in-ring competition.

“I’m thinking to myself, like, I just want to fking write back, like, ‘Don’t fking worry. Like, you don’t have to worry,’” he said with finality. “There’s no reason for me to do f**king anything I don’t feel like doing.”

Nash elaborated that he’s at peace in his current phase of life and has no motivation to chase anything that doesn’t serve his well-being. Co-host Sean Oliver noted that Nash’s outlook is rare, to which Nash replied, “My wife, because she lives with me, she absolutely gets it.”

While his in-ring career is firmly behind him, Nash continues to connect with fans through Kliq This and makes appearances at conventions for signings and meet-and-greets.

So, for those holding out hope for “Big Daddy Cool” to lace up the boots one last time — Nash has spoken: It’s not happening.

