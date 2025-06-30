Saraya (Paige) Addresses WWE Return Rumors

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (f.k.a. Paige) is clearing the air on rumors surrounding a potential return to WWE. Speaking with OrlandoSentinel.com, Saraya addressed the ongoing speculation linking her to surprise appearances or mystery angles in the company.

“I haven’t had a conversation with them,” Saraya said. “I know, I always get tagged in everything, as soon as there’s a mystery going around, they’re like, ‘Hey, she’s coming back.’ But no. I love the WWE, but no.”

The former AEW star, who parted ways with the company earlier this year, expressed gratitude for the continued fan support but emphasized her desire to focus on self-care and life outside of wrestling.

“It feels good to take a little break from wrestling and then see the outpouring of love from people saying they want me back. I just want to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit and take care of myself this year. It’s consumed me my whole life. All 32 years of my life has been wrestling, so I just want to find myself a little bit outside it and next year, maybe come back.”

While Saraya isn’t ruling out an eventual return to the squared circle, it appears any plans for a WWE comeback—if they happen—will have to wait until 2026.