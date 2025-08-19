Gable Steveson To Make Pro MMA Fighting Debut On September 12

A former WWE NXT standout is set to test himself in the world of mixed martial arts.

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who spent time training with UFC legend Jon Jones, has officially signed with Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) and will make his professional MMA debut next month.

Steveson is scheduled to compete at LFA 217 on September 12, where he’ll face Braden Peterson (1-0) in a three-round contest. The card will be available to stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

The promotion confirmed the news this week, welcoming the decorated amateur wrestler to their roster. “Welcome to the LFANation,” LFA wrote. “Congratulations to top prospect Gable Steveson on officially signing with the LFA. We’re excited to have you on board.”