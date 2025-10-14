The Rock Reveals His Greatest WWE Insult Of All Time

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, where he discussed various topics, including what he considers his greatest WWE insult of all time.

Rock said, “The greatest Rock insult of all time is — Okay. What’s your opinion? Who’s going to win the Super Bowl this year? [Kansas City Chiefs] All right, gotta be the Kansas City Chiefs. Well the Rock — now I’m speaking as The Rock. Well, the Rock says, you take your opinion that it’s got to be the Kansas City Chiefs. You take your opinion, you roll it up, and — that’s right, you know what’s coming. You roll that sumbitch, you turn it sideways and stick it straight up your candy ass! That’s — that was a crazy insult.”

On the reaction in WWE to the line:

“I remember, those guys at WWE at that time was like, ‘Where did this come from?’ And I remember saying, ‘Well, you know, telling somebody to stick something up their ass is — you know, that’s an insult. But when you turn it sideways, when you turn your opinion sideways, it’s a whole different thing.”

On what it was like seeing kids repeat his catchphrases for the first time:

“Oh there was nothing like it. Because you realize if the kids are quoting what you’re saying? Then they’re saying that on the playground. And if they’re saying that on the playground, then it’s awesome for you, you know they’re getting in trouble. They’re getting called into the principal’s office. It was amazing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)