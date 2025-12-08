John Cena Addresses Possibility Of Vince McMahon Returning To WWE

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, discussing various topics, including the possibility of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon returning to the company.

Cena said, “No, he’s out… No, I — well, I don’t know. Again, that’s way — we were talking about like, ‘Why is your last event in this place?’ I’m like, ‘Man, because I don’t choose the events.’ All that stuff is so far above me, but I know now he’s out.”

On McMahon being out of WWE:

“In my eyes, I’d like to think that time heals everything. And I believe in forgiveness; I also believe in looking at the body of work. I also know there is a lot of fragile stuff going on there. I don’t know, man, I don’t know.

On the need For McMahon to be held accountable:

“I’ve learned to become a little more accountable for what I say. And just because I feel a certain way about a person doesn’t exonerate them from being accountable for their actions. And just because he did start quote-unquote ‘all this gangster s**t,’ doesn’t mean he doesn’t need to be accountable for his actions. So let’s figure out what that means, and then figure out if we can move forward and bring it back in the fold or if it stays the way it is.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)