Backstage News On JC Mateo’s WWE Contract

WWE star JC Mateo, also known as Jeff Cobb, joined the company last May and made his debut at Backlash. According to Fightful Select, Mateo signed a three-year deal, meaning he will remain with WWE until May 2028.

During his debut, Mateo assisted Jacob Fatu in retaining the United States Championship against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. Although Fatu has parted ways with the MTF faction, Mateo continues to align himself with the group led by Solo Sikoa.

Mateo’s most recent match took place on November 28 during the SmackDown episode, where he participated in a Survivor Series-style 5-on-5 elimination match alongside his fellow MTF members.