Tiffany Stratton Reveals How She Handles Online Criticism

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently appeared on The Babyfaces podcast, where she opened up about how she deals with online criticism from fans.

Stratton admitted that while fans were initially supportive of her WWE call-up, the reaction shifted as she moved into a top role.

Stratton said, “I definitely would say when I first got called up, I felt like people were nice to me, and then as you kind of get pushed, as you get put into that top role, people kind of turn on you a little bit.”

The champion noted that the key for her has been stepping away from negative online commentary and relying on her close support system. “For me, I have become very good at not even checking social media anymore. I literally just go on TikTok and I have such a good support system. My friends and family are so amazing to me and they always reassure me if I do have doubts within myself,” she said.

Stratton also shared her perspective on balancing self-belief with constructive criticism, while dismissing toxic comments. “I think ultimately knowing your worth, and if you believe the good, you have to believe the bad, so you have to kind of take the criticism sometimes and apply it and be self aware, but for the most part, stay off of socials has really saved my mental.”

She added, “Honestly people talking about me on the internet in a bad way, I think is kind of silly because I think those people would never be in my position, they would never be the WWE Women’s Champion so why would I take criticism from somebody who I would not switch places with.”

Stratton continues to establish herself as one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars, balancing the pressures of championship reign with her evolving outlook on criticism and mental health.

Check out the complete interview below: